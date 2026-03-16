Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion Expected To Be Ready For Rookie Minicamp Following Routine Knee Scope

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion underwent a “routine and preventative” knee scope last week.

Garafolo adds the procedure was done by Cowboys team physician Daniel Cooper, and Concepcion is expected to be 100 percent for rookie minicamp.

Concepcion, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 97th-ranked receiver in the 2023 recruiting class out of Charlotte, North Carolina. He committed to NC State and remained there for two seasons before transferring to Texas A&M for his final year.

In his collegiate career, Concepcion appeared in 38 games across three seasons. He caught 185 passes for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rushed 70 times for 431 yards and three touchdowns.