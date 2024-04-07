Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat Arrested For DWI

KXAN News reports that former Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat was arrested for DWI on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Sweat posted a $3,000 bond and was released later from custody.

Sweat, 22, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season.

Sweat is currently projected to be a day-two pick in the upcoming draft.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Buccaneers DT Vita Vea.

During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Sweat played in 51 games and recorded 127 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 13 pass deflections.