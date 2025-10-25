Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Interested In NFL HC Openings

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that representatives for Texas HC Steve Sarkisian have made teams aware that he is interested in potential head coaching openings.

Russini mentioned that Sarkisian is also interested in the Titans’ head coaching position.

Sarkisian, 51, began his coaching career at El Camino College back in 2000 as their QBs coach. He left to join USC as their QBs coach the following year.

Since then, Sarkisian has worked for the Raiders, the University of Washington, and Alabama, to go along with a few stints at USC.

The Falcons hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2017, and afterwards, he opted to return to Alabama in 2019 despite being offered the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator position.

He has been the head coach at the University of Texas since 2021 and has posted an overall record of 89-54.

In 2018, under Sarkisian, the Falcons’ offense ranked No. 6 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 27 in rushing yards, and No. 4 in passing yards.

