Texas QB Quinn Ewers Declares For Draft As Expected

According to Pete Thamel, Texas QB Quinn Ewers is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

This is the expected outcome as Ewers himself said he was leaning in this direction. Today is the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft, aside from those participating in the national championship.

Ewers will be one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in this year’s class, as he was once considered a first-round pick, but could now come off the boards in the middle rounds of the draft, depending on how things shake out in the draft process.

Ewers, 21, began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

Ewers opted to return to Texas last year instead of declaring for the draft.

For his career, Ewers appeared in 37 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.