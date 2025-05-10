Three Quarterbacks To Compete For Saints Starting Job

According to Nick Underhill, Saints HC Kellen Moore spoke to the media and announced that three quarterbacks would compete for the starting job in New York following the retirement of QB Derek Carr.

Moore mentioned that second-round QB Tyler Shough would compete with both Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the right to be the starter entering the 2025 season.

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Shough. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $10,793,226 contract with a $4,489,22 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.

We will have more on New Orleans’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.