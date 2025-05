Three Teams Added To NFL’s Global Markets Program, Updated List

The National Football League announced Tuesday that all 32 teams have officially joined the Global Markets Program (GMP) that was launched a few years ago.

The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans were the last three remaining teams who had yet to expand international marketing efforts as part of the GMP.

The Global Markets Program gives NFL teams international marketing rights to build brand awareness and cultivate an international fanbase abroad.

Here’s the updated list of each team’s international markets:

Team Market(s) Arizona Cardinals Canada*, Mexico Atlanta Falcons Germany Baltimore Ravens* United Kingdom* Buffalo Bills* Canada* Carolina Panthers Germany Chicago Bears Spain, United Kingdom Cincinnati Bengals* Canada* Cleveland Browns Nigeria Dallas Cowboys Mexico Denver Broncos Mexico Detroit Lions Austria, Brazil*, Canada, Germany, Switzerland Green Bay Packers* Germany*, Ireland*, United Kingdom* Houston Texans Mexico Indianapolis Colts Austria, Germany, Switzerland* Jacksonville Jaguars Ireland, United Kingdom Kansas City Chiefs Austria, Germany, Ireland*, Mexico, Spain*, Switzerland, United Kingdom*, Las Vegas Raiders Australia*, Mexico, New Zealand* Los Angeles Chargers* Greece* Los Angeles Rams Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates* Miami Dolphins Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom Minnesota Vikings Canada, United Kingdom New England Patriots Austria, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland New Orleans Saints France New York Giants Germany New York Jets Ireland, United Kingdom Philadelphia Eagles Australia, Brazil*, Ghana, New Zealand Pittsburgh Steelers Germany, Island of Ireland, Mexico San Francisco 49ers Mexico, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates* Seattle Seahawks Australia*, Austria, Canada, Germany, New Zealand*, Switzerland Tampa Bay Buccaneers Austria, Germany, Switzerland Tennessee Titans* Ireland* Washington Commanders* United Arab Emirates*

*indicates new program addition for 2025

Here’s a breakdown of the international markets:

Market Team(s) Argentina Miami Dolphins Australia Las Vegas Raiders*, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks* Austria Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brazil Detroit Lions*, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles* Canada Arizona Cardinals*, Buffalo Bills*, Cincinnati Bengals*, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks China Los Angeles Rams Colombia Miami Dolphins France New Orleans Saints Germany Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers*, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ghana Philadelphia Eagles Greece* Los Angeles Chargers* Ireland Green Bay Packers*, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs*, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers (Island of Ireland), Tennessee Titans* Japan Los Angeles Rams Mexico Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers New Zealand Las Vegas Raiders*, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks* Nigeria Cleveland Browns South Korea Los Angeles Rams Spain Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs*, Miami Dolphins Switzerland Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts*, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, United Arab Emirates* Los Angeles Rams*, San Francisco 49ers*, Washington Commanders* United Kingdom Baltimore Ravens*, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers*, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs*, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers