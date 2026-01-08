Three Teams Requested Interviews With Packers DC Jeff Hafley

According to Albert Breer, the Falcons, Cardinals and Titans have requested permission to interview Packers DC Jeff Hafley.

These are the first three reported interviews for Hafley, who can’t meet with any teams until next week since Green Bay is playing in the wild card round.

Hafley interviewed for the Jets HC vacancy last offseason before they ultimately hired Aaron Glenn.

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.