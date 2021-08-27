Titans Activate DL Anthony Rush From COVID-19 List

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans activated DL Anthony Rush from their COVID-19 list on Friday.

Rush, 24, initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2019. However, the Eagles waived Rush before the start of camp.

Rush caught on with the Raiders but was again waived coming out of the preseason. From there, he re-signed to the Eagles’ active roster, but was waived again coming out of camp in 2020.

Last season, Rush had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ practice squad before catching on with the Bears. The Packers later claimed Rush off of waivers in November, but waived him in June. The Titans signed Rush to a contract in late July.

In 2020, Rush appeared in five games for the Seahawks and Packers, recording five tackles and 0.5 sacks.