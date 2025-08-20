Titans Activating CB L’Jarius Sneed From PUP List

The Titans have activated CB L’Jarius Sneed from the active/PUP list after he passed his physical, per Adam Schefter.

That means Sneed will be back at practice for the team today. He has yet to get on the field this summer while recovering from a knee issue.

Sneed, 28, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City franchised and traded him to the Titans last March. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension in Tennessee.

In 2024, Sneed appeared in five games and recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no interceptions.