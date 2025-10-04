Titans Activating RB Tyjae Spears, Among Other Moves

Safety Mike Brown has been placed on Injured Reserve.

On Saturday, the Titans announced via Jim Wyatt of the team website that they have activated RB Tyjae Spears from injured reserve to the team’s 53-man roster.

The team placed S Mike Brown on injured reserve and elevated WR James Proche and DB Kendell Brooks for this Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Spears missed the first four games of the season while recovering from a preseason high ankle sprain.

Spears, 24, was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also named first-team All-AAC his final year at Tulane. The Titans drafted him with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,490,614 rookie contract that included a $993,174 signing bonus. Spears is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2024, Spears appeared in 12 games for the Titans and rushed 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns while adding 30 catches on 35 targets for 224 yards and another touchdown.