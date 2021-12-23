Titans Activating WR A.J. Brown From Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans are activating WR A.J. Brown from their injured reserve in time for tonight’s game against the 49ers.

He was designated to return earlier this week.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in 10 games and recorded 46 receptions for 615 yards (13.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.