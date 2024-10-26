Titans Announce Seven Roster Moves Ahead Of Week 8

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed WR Mason Kinsey, CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally and OT John Ojukwu to the active roster.

In correspondence, the Titans have placed OT Jaelyn Duncan on injured reserve and waived LB Caleb Murphy. Additionally, Tennesse is elevating QB Trevor Siemian and RB Joshua Kelley from the practice squad to the active roster.

Jeudy-Lally, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2024. He was released coming out of training camp but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Jeudy-Lally has appeared in one game for the Titans and hasn’t recorded any statistics.