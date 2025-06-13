Titans Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

The Tennessee Titans announced several hires and promotions to their football operations staff on Friday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

The full list includes:

Dan Saganey – Vice President of Player Personnel

– Vice President of Player Personnel Evert Geerlings – Vice President of Football Communications

– Vice President of Football Communications Benny Allen – Director of Team Security

– Director of Team Security Chip Pugh – Director of Team Development

– Director of Team Development Vin Marino – Senior Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance

– Senior Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance Keenan Agnew – Pro Scout

– Pro Scout Mike Boni – Assistant Director of College Scouting

– Assistant Director of College Scouting Erin Psajdl Davis – Coordinator of Football Research and Development

– Coordinator of Football Research and Development Kalan Reed – College Scout

– College Scout Rob Riederer – Director of Game Management and Strategic Initiatives

– Director of Game Management and Strategic Initiatives Jon Salge – Director of Player Personnel

– Director of Player Personnel Kevin Turks – Director of Pro Personnel

Saganey started his executive career with the Browns in 2009 as a player personnel assistant. He worked his way up the ranks from pro scout to become the organization’s director of pro scouting from 2016-2019. Cleveland named him director of player personnel in 2020.

Salge has worked for the Titans for the past 18 years. He was hired as a player personnel assistant in 2006 and was promoted to pro scout in 2008. He became a college scout in 2009, which he held for eight years until being promoted to director of college scouting in 2017.