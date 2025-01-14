Titans Announce Completed Second Interview With Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Tennessee Titans announced they have completed their second interview with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for their GM vacancy.

Tennessee has six finalists it’s speaking to this week before making a decision. The list includes:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

He’s drawn considerable interest for GM vacancies over the past few years with several interviews. However, he’s been picky and has withdrawn his name from consideration from a couple of searches.