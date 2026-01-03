Titans Announce Six Roster Moves

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have made six roster moves on Saturday, including placing CB Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

The team also activated WR Bryce Oliver and EDGE Ali Gaye from injured reserve, placed WR Van Jefferson on IR, and signed CB Kemon Hall to the 53.

Tennessee also used its final standard elevation on TE Cole Turner.

Armour-Davis, 26, helped Alabama win the National Championship in 2018 and was named Second Team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played in just four games as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve during the 2022 season, and was limited to eight games in 2023.

After being waived by the Ravens, Armour-Davis was claimed by the Titans ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Armour-Davis appeared in 11 games for the Titans and made 10 starts, recording 34 tackles and two pass deflections.