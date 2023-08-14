Titans Announce Five Roster Moves Including Signing RB Jacques Patrick

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed RB Jacques Patrick and waived CB Chris Jackson, in addition to other moves.

Tennessee signed DT Kyle Peko and placed DT Shakel Brown on injured reserve on Monday while activating DB Josh Thompson from the non-football injury list.

Peko, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Peko was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster for a few years before signing on with the Bills during the 2018 season. He returned to Buffalo on a futures contract in 2019 before being waived and later claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis later waived Peko before re-signing him to their practice squad. Denver signed Peko off of the Colts’ practice squad before releasing him.

The Titans then signed Peko to a contract but placed him on injured reserve near the end of the preseason and ultimately released him with a settlement. Tennessee re-signed him to the practice squad during the season and eventually promoted him to the active roster.

He later caught on with the Raiders practice squad in 2022 and was promoted to their active roster. Las Vegas cut him loose earlier this month.

In 2022, Peko appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles and one pass deflection.

Patrick, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2019. He didn’t catch on with an NFL team, but was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL for their 2020 season.

Patrick signed a three-year deal with the Bengals. He was on and off of their roster before having brief stints with the 49ers, Panthers and Ravens.

Patrick returned to the Bengals last year, but was among the team’s roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He had a stint in the XFL for the 2023 spring season before landing with the Broncos in May. Denver cut him after just a month, however.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in two games for the 49ers and rushed for 12 yards on two carries.