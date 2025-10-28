Titans Announce Six Roster Moves Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed CB Micah Robinson to the 53-man roster from the Packers’ practice squad.

Additionally, the Titans signed OLB Truman Jones to the active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad. Tennessee placed OLB Ali Gaye on injured reserve in correspondence.

Finally, the Titans signed CB Kemon Hall and WR Hal Presley to the practice squad and waived LB Ochaun Mathis from the practice squad.

Robinson, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He transferred to Tulane in 2024 after four years at Furman.

He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract but was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Tulane, Robinson appeared in 14 games and recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.