Titans Announce Three Moves

According to Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com, the Titans have signed FB Tory Carter to their active roster. They are also elevating RB Dontrell Hilliard and DT Eli Ankou.

Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texas, Cowboys, Falcons, Bills, and Falcons before signing on with the Steelers a few months ago. He was released soon after and ended up joining the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2020, Ankou appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.