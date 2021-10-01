Titans Announce Three Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve promoted OLB Sharif Finch and DL Woodrow Hamilton to their active roster.

The Titans also placed DL Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.

Finch, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018. The team waived him shortly after and he caught on with the Titans.

Finch spent two seasons with Tennessee before the team waived him in December of 2019. The Bengals tried to claim Finch, but ultimately released him due to a failed physical.

From there, Finch had brief stints with the Raiders and Bears before signing on with the Jets late last year. New York waived him coming out of the offseason and he returned to the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2020, Finch appeared in three games for the Jets, totaling just one tackle.