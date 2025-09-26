Titans Call Up OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Sign LB Curtis Jacobs

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve promoted tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson to their active roster.

The Titans also signed linebacker Curtis Jacobs to the team’s practice squad.

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

Titans RT JC Latham hasn’t played since Week 1 because of a hip injury, so tackle depth is needed at this point.

Crenshaw-Dickson, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 162nd-ranked offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class out of Inglewood, California. He committed to San Diego State and spent four years there before transferring to Florida for his final season.

Crenshaw-Dickson wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in April. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans a few weeks later.

In his collegiate career, Crenshaw-Dickson appeared in 50 games and made 47 starts at tackle.