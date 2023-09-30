Titans Call Up TE Kevin Rader & DB Shyheim Carter

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DB Shyheim Carter and TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Rader, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Youngstown State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Steelers have signed Rader to futures deals for three straight years. He caught on with the Titans in 2022 and has been in Tennessee ever since.

In 2022, Rader appeared in 14 games for the Titans but did not catch a pass.