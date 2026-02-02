Titans & Cardinals Top DC Landing Spots For Gus Bradley?

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Titans and Cardinals are among the top DC landing spots for 49ers assistant HC Gus Bradley.

The veteran coach was thought to be a favorite to be promoted to replace Robert Saleh on Kyle Shanahan’s staff as DC before they hired Raheem Morris. Breer says the Cardinals have the edge because they can offer Bradley play-calling duties since they hired an offensive minded coach in Mike LaFleur.

Should the Titans miss out on Bradley, Breer names Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg as another option under Saleh.

Bradley, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired. The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

From there, Bradley joined the Colts as their defensive coordinator but was fired last offseason. The 49ers brought him on as assistant head coach in February of last year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.