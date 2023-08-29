Titans CB Caleb Farley Will Begin Season On PUP List

Ian Rapoport reports that Titans CB Caleb Farley will begin the season on the physically unable-to-perform list as he is still recovering from a back injury.

Farley, 24, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans will have a fifth-year option on Farley for the 2025 season.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.

