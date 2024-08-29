Titans Claim CB Darrell Baker Off Waivers From Colts

According to Ben Arthur, the Titans claimed CB Darrell Baker Jr. off of waivers from the Colts on Thursday.

Baker, 26, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Georgia Southern. Arizona waived him with an injury settlement as a rookie and he caught on with the Colts’ practice squad.

Indianapolis cut him loose this week to make room for CB Samuel Womack.

In 2023, Baker appeared in 14 games for the Colts and recorded 35 tackles and seven pass defenses.