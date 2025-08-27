Titans Claim Four Players

The Tennessee Titans are claiming four players off waivers on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Armour-Davis, 25, helped Alabama win the National Championship in 2018 and was named Second Team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played in just four games as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve during the 2022 season and was limited to eight games in 2023. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Armour-Davis appeared in seven games for the Ravens and recorded eight tackles and one pass defense.