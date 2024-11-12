Titans Claim OL Logan Bruss Off Waivers From Rams

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Tennessee Titans officially claimed OL Logan Bruss off of waivers from the Rams on Tuesday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. 

Logan Bruss

Bruss, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2023 and re-signed to their practice squad. The Rams signed him to a futures deal back in January. 

In 2024, Bruss has appeared in eight games for the Rams and started three times. 

