Titans Claim OL Logan Bruss Off Waivers From Rams

The Tennessee Titans officially claimed OL Logan Bruss off of waivers from the Rams on Tuesday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.
Bruss, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021.
He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2023 and re-signed to their practice squad. The Rams signed him to a futures deal back in January.
In 2024, Bruss has appeared in eight games for the Rams and started three times.
