Titans Claim OLB Derrek Tuszka Off Waivers From Steelers

The Tennessee Titans announced that they claimed OLB Derrek Tuszka off of waivers from the Steelers on Friday.

This comes shortly after the team placed OLB Harold Landry on the season-ending injured reserve.

Tuszka, 25, was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round out of North Dakota State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver eventually promoted him to their active roster but he ended up on injured reserve after appearing in nine games. The Steelers then added Tuszka to their practice squad for the 2021 season but was cut loose this week.

In 2021, Tuszka appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.