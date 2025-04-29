Titans Claim Two Players Off Waivers

According to Terry McCormick, the Titans claimed LB Titus Leo and S Mark Perry off of waivers from the Patriots on Tuesday.

Leo, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wagner.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract and was in the second year of that deal when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad.

New England signed him off of Indianapolis’ practice squad in November but cut him loose this week.

In 2024, Leo appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defense.