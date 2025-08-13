Titans Claiming LB Brian Asamoah

The Tennessee Titans are claiming LB Brian Asamoah off waivers from the Vikings, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Tennessee has the No. 1 waiver priority after earning the No. 1 pick last year, so that means Asamoah is now a Titan.

Minnesota just let the former third-round pick go after he failed to find much traction outside of special teams. The Titans will roll the dice to try and find an upgrade for their thin linebacker room.

Asamoah, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft to the Vikings out of Oklahoma. He signed a four-year, $5.5 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $1,453,206 in 2025.

In 2024, Asamoah appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded six total tackles and one forced fumble.