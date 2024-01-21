Titans Complete Interview With David Shaw For HC Job

The Tennessee Titans announced Sunday that they’ve completed their head-coaching interview with former Stanford HC David Shaw.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Titans’ job:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interview) Panthers OC Thomas Brown (Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interview) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interview)

Shaw, 51, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away last year. Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.

We’ll have more on the Titans coaching search as the news is available.