Titans Conducting Second Interviews With Ran Carthon, Ryan Cowden & Ian Cunningham

According to Mike Garafolo, the Titans are planning to conduct second interviews with at least three more candidates for their GM vacancy.

The list includes 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

With the Cardinals hiring former Titans exec Monti Ossenfort, the expectation is that Tennessee’s search for a general manager should wrap up soon. They’re the only team remaining with a vacancy.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Scheduled)

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested, Declined)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook (Scheduled)

Titans exec Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

Titans exec Monti Ossenfort (Hired by Arizona)

Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris

Carthon, 41, had a brief playing career as a running back with the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He got his front office start with the Falcons in 2008 as a pro scout.

He joined the Rams in 2012 as their director of player personnel before leaving for his current job with the 49ers as the director of pro personnel in 2017.

Cowden is in his 22nd NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there. He joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.

Cunningham, 37, got his start with the Ravens in their front office as a player personnel assistant in 2008. He also worked as a scout before being hired by the Eagles in 2017 as their director of college scouting.

He continued to work his way up in the Eagles front office before leaving to take the assistant GM job with the Bears in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Titans GM search as the news is available.