Titans Interviewing Internal Candidates Monti Ossenfort & Ryan Cowden Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans will talk to internal candidates Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden about their general manager vacancy today.

Ossenfort is the director of player personnel and Cowden is the VP of player personnel. They’ve been running things since Tennessee fired previous GM Jon Robinson.

The two men have also been active on the interview circuit for other GM openings in the past few seasons, so they’re highly thought of around the NFL.

The list of candidates for the Titans GM job includes:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook

Titans exec Ryan Cowden

Titans exec Monti Ossenfort

Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris

Ossenfort spent 14 years with the Patriots before joining the Titans as the director of player personnel in 2020. He got his start in New England as an area scout before moving up the ranks to national scout and assistant director of college scouting.

Ossenfort was promoted to the Titans college scouting director in 2016.

Cowden is in his 22nd NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there. He joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.