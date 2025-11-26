Titans Cut CB Samuel Womack

The Tennessee Titans announced they have cut CB Samuel Womack on Wednesday, making room for CB Kaiir Elam to be signed to the roster.

Womack started this past week but was benched with a quick hook and evidently was on thin ice with the Titans.

Womack, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Toledo. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $985,000 in 2024 when he was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts.

The Colts claimed Womack off waivers and he finished out the season in Indianapolis. He signed on with the Titans for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Womack has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four total tackles and a pass deflection.