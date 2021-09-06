Titans Cut DT Kyle Peko From IR

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans have released DT Kyle Peko from injured reserve with a settlement.

He’ll be free to sign anywhere once healthy.

Peko, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Peko was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster for a few years before signing on with Bills during the 2018 season. He returned to Buffalo on a futures contract in 2019 before being waived and later claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis later waived Peko before re-signing him to their practice squad. Denver signed Peko off of the Colts’ practice squad late in the year before releasing him in February.

The Titans signed Peko to a contract in July. They placed him on injured reserve near the end of the preseason.

In 2019, Peko has appeared in four games for the Bills and two games for the Broncos, recording five total tackles and no sacks.