The Tennessee Titans cut five players on Wednesday to make room for their four waiver claims and the addition of veteran DT Shy Tuttle, according to Paul Kuharsky.

The full list of cuts includes:

Levin, 31, is a former sixth-round pick by the Titans out of Chattanooga in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of the 2019 preseason.

From there, Levin was claimed off of waivers by the Broncos before ending up on their practice squad. The Bears later signed him to their active roster in November of 2019 but waived him coming out of the following preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots practice squad but was cut after a couple of days. The Jets signed him to a contract back in April of last year but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad. The Titans claimed him off New York’s practice squad in September 2021. He’s bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad ever since.

In 2024, Levin appeared in 10 games for the Titans and started once.