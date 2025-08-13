Titans Cut LB Otis Reese

The Tennessee Titans announced they have waived LB Otis Reese from the roster.

It’s the corresponding move for the claim of LB Brian Asamoah off waivers from the Vikings.

Reese, 27, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Tennessee promoted him from the practice squad in December 2023 and has been on the active roster ever since.

In 2024, Reese appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass defenses.