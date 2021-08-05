Titans Cut QB DeShone Kizer

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are waiving QB DeShone Kizer on Thursday.

Kizer, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was later traded to the Packers last year as part of the deal for Damarius Randall.

Green Bay waived Kizer last year and he was later claimed off waivers by the Raiders. He is in the final year of his four-year, $4.948 million contract that included $2.893 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Raiders waived him after last year’s draft.

Kizer later had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad before signing on with the Titans’ taxi squad in November of last year.

In 2018, Kizer appeared in three games for the Packers and threw for 187 yards while completing 47.6 percent of his passes to go along with no touchdowns and two interceptions.