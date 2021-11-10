Titans Designate CB Kristian Fulton To Return From IR, Sign Two To PS

The Titans announced they have designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve.

The @Titans have moved CB Kristian Fulton (@Kriss1_) to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list. He can begin practicing again today. READ https://t.co/5HZISQsQTt pic.twitter.com/V6qsFVoUXB — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 10, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Fulton to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Tennessee also signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to the practice squad.

Fulton, 23, is a second-round pick by the Titans out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,330,191 rookie contract that includes a $1,436,502 signing bonus.

In 2021, Fulton has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded 16 total tackles, one interception and six pass deflections.