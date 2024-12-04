Titans Designate OT Jaelyn Duncan To Return

The Tennessee Titans announced they have designated OT Jaelyn Duncan to return from injured reserve.

He’s been out with a hamstring injury. This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Duncan, 24, was a four-year starter at Maryland playing both right and left tackle. He was drafted by the Titans with the No. 186 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,773,141 rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $189,808.

In 2024, Duncan has appeared in four games for the Titans and made two starts at right tackle.