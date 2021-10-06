Titans Designate RB Darrynton Evans To Return From IR

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from their injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Evans to practice before being activated.

Evans, 23, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors last season. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus.

In 2020, Evans appeared in five games for the Titans and rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 27 yards (13.5 YPC) and one touchdown.