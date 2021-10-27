Titans Designate Three To Return From Injured Reserve Including LB Jayon Brown

The Titans announced on Wednesday they have designated LB Jayon Brown, OLB Derick Roberson and OL Aaron Brewer to return from injured reserve.

The @Titans have moved LB Jayon Brown, OLB Derick Roberson and OL Aaron Brewer to the team's "Designated for Return from Injured Reserve" list. READ https://t.co/VfdNUc7BIF pic.twitter.com/2rAZLbIMzr — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 27, 2021

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Tennessee also signed RB Dontrell Hilliard to the practice squad.

Brown, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.67 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown re-signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded nine total tackles with no sacks or interceptions.