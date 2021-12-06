Titans Designate Three To Return From IR Including Julio Jones, Make Three Other Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have designated three players to return from injured reserve, including WR Julio Jones.

The @Titans have moved WR Julio Jones, WR Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list. All three can begin practicing again with the team. READ https://t.co/dXe3h3B44A pic.twitter.com/wc9oBFS57j — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 6, 2021

Titans S Dane Cruikshank and seventh-round WR Racey McMath were also designated to return. Tennessee waived OLB John Simon, signed OLB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad and restored TE Austin Fort to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

The players designated to return have 21 days to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in six games for the Titans and caught 21 passes for 336 yards receiving and one touchdown.