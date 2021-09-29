Titans Designate WR Marcus Johnson & DB Brady Breeze To Return

The Titans announced they have designated WR Marcus Johnson and DB Brady Breeze to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for Johnson and Breeze to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Tennessee also signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad.

Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2016. He was on and off of the Eagles’ practice squad before being traded to the Seahawks.

From there, the Seahawks traded Johnson to the Colts at the start of the 2018 season. He returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights contract but Indianapolis declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent last year.

Johnson later returned to the Colts and was added to their active roster in October. He signed with the Titans back in March.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 11 games for the Colts and caught 14 passes for 255 yards receiving and a touchdown.