Titans Elevate Two Players For Week 4

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans are elevating DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Tre Avery for Monday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Anderson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. From there, he had stints with the Vikings and Steelers before joining the Packers.

The Falcons signed Anderson to a contract in August but opted to release him at the start of the regular season. He was on and off of Atlanta’s practice squad last year before joining the Commanders this offseason.

Anderson has had stints on the Commanders’ roster last season.

In 2023, Anderson appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded eight tackles and a half sack.