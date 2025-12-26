Titans Elevating CB Kemon Hall From PS For Week 17

The Tennessee Titans will elevate CB Kemon Hall from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17’s game against the Saints, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Hall, 28, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Hall was added to the Chargers’ practice squad before joining the Vikings. From there, he had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the Cowboys. Dallas later waived Hall and he was claimed by the Chargers for another stint with the team.

He later caught on with the 49ers before being waived and is now joining the Cowboys for a second stint. He bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad until catching on with the Titans in October.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded five tackles and two tackles for loss.