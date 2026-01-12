John Harbaugh Had Preliminary Calls With Seven Teams

Update:

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, former Ravens HC John Harbaugh conducted preliminary calls with all seven teams who have open coaching positions aside from his former team in Baltimore.

That means he’s spoken with the Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Raiders and Titans.

Breer also clarifies that Harbaugh has not had any in-person interviews with any teams yet and is still working on scheduling those out.

The Falcons caused some confusion by announcing they had completed an interview with Harbaugh, but that was apparently a phone conversation per Ian O’Connor.

Update:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports former Ravens HC John Harbaugh has been conducting “preliminary and extensive” phone calls with the Giants, Titans, Browns, Raiders and Cardinals.

Schefter says Harbaugh is trying to determine who to meet with over the rest of this week and early next week before making a decision.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Titans are expected to “be firmly in the mix” for former Ravens HC John Harbaugh.

Garafolo says Harbaugh likes multiple aspects of the franchise, including QB Cam Ward, their cap space, draft picks, new stadium and GM Mike Borgonzi.

Barry Jackson adds there is more contact planned between the Dolphins and Harbaugh, but as of now it remains to be seen how far the discussions go.

It was recently reported the Giants and Falcons were expected to be among the favorites to land Harbaugh, while the Titans seemed to be in third place.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as it becomes available.