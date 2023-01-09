Titans Fire OC Todd Downing, Among Others

The Tennesse Titans announced Monday that they’ve parted ways with OC Todd Downing, OL coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.

Downing had come under a lot of fire for the team’s poor offensive performance this season.

Beyond that, he was pulled over for speeding and cited for a DUI upon arriving home following Tennessee’s win against the Packers.

Downing, 42, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings back in 2005. He then served as a defensive assistant for the Rams before landing a spot with the Lions as an offensive quality control coach.

The Lions promoted him to QBs coach in 2011 before signing on with the Bills to the same position in 2014. The Raiders brought him on as their QBs coach in 2015 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2017 before he joined the Vikings as their new TEs coach.

The Titans hired Downing as their TEs coach for the 2019 season and eventually promoted him to offensive coordinator last year.

In 2022, the Titans’ offense ranked No. 30 in total yards, No. 28 in points scored, No. 13 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.