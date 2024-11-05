Titans Getting Interest For EDGE Arden Key & DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have received interest in a trade for EDGE Arden Key and DL Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Fowler adds that “nothing had materialized” earlier but it could come to fruition if a better offer is presented.

Key, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.

The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a solid season for the team in 2021 before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent. He hit free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Titans in 2023.

In 2024, Key appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 19 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

Joseph-Day, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his rookie deal before signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers.

Los Angeles opted to waive Joseph-Day last December and he later signed on with the 49ers to finish out the season. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Tennessee this past offseason.

In 2024, Joseph-Day has appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a pass defense.

For more on the trade deadline, check out our 2024 NFL Midseason Trade Block.