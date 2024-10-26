Titans Have No Interest In Trading DT Jeffery Simmons, Despite Interest From Teams

NFL Network reports that several teams called the Titans about a potential trade for DT Jeffery Simmons. However, Tennessee has told teams they’re not interested in moving him.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported earlier that she expects Simmons to be “off-limits” at the trade deadline but knows teams like the Lions, Ravens and Vikings “would love” to add to their defense.

Russini adds the Titans consider Simmons a building block and centerpiece of their future.

Simmons, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension back in April.

In 2024, Simmons has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded 17 tackles, a sack and a pass defense.

We will have more on Simmons and the Titans as it becomes available.