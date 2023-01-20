Titans Have Spoken To Tim Kelly About Offensive Coordinator Position

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans have spoken to passing game coordinator Tim Kelly about their offensive coordinator position.

According to Fowler, Kelly is considered the strongest in-house candidate for the Titans’ vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Titans’ OC job:

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Chiefs QB Coach Matt Nagy (Interview)

Falcons QB Coach Charles London (Interview)

Titans pass game coordinator Tim Kelly (Candidate)

It’s notable that they’ve discussed the position with Kelly, seeing as Titans HC Mike Vrabel has promoted from within the last two times they hired for the offensive coordinator position.

Kelly, 36, played college football as a defensive tackle at Eastern Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks. He had a variety of stops before joining Bill O’Brien‘s staff at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Kelly followed O’Brien to the Texans in 2014 as an offensive QC coach. He’s held a number of roles since then before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and fired following the 2021 season.

The Titans hired Kelly as their passing game coordinator last year.

We’ll have more regarding the Titans’ job as the news is available.